KeyCorp Boosts Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Price Target to $57.00

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Coursera from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coursera from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coursera has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of COUR opened at $32.19 on Wednesday. Coursera has a one year low of $29.90 and a one year high of $62.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.34.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. Research analysts anticipate that Coursera will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Xueyan Wang sold 13,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $559,595.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 90,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,845.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Betty M. Vandenbosch sold 8,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $317,692.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 610,385 shares of company stock worth $23,040,266.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coursera in the first quarter worth approximately $3,375,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coursera during the first quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Coursera in the first quarter worth $660,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Coursera in the first quarter worth $4,500,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Coursera in the first quarter worth $5,829,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

