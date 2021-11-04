KeyCorp Lowers Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Price Target to $56.00

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at KeyCorp from $95.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 64.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CHGG. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Chegg in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $107.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Chegg from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.39.

Chegg stock opened at $34.08 on Tuesday. Chegg has a twelve month low of $31.97 and a twelve month high of $115.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.89. The company has a current ratio of 18.64, a quick ratio of 18.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -567.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.81.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.79 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 0.04%. Chegg’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chegg will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 365.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 100.6% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg during the second quarter worth about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Chegg by 400.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

