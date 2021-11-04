Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Position Reduced by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,812,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,828,000 after acquiring an additional 79,676 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,530,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,177,000 after acquiring an additional 752,189 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,992,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317,476 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,445,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,948,000 after acquiring an additional 258,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,455,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,061,000 after acquiring an additional 438,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $4,120,288.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KMB. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.71.

Shares of KMB opened at $132.11 on Thursday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $125.27 and a one year high of $144.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.02. The stock has a market cap of $44.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

