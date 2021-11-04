Kind Ads Token (KIND) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $30.00

Kind Ads Token (CURRENCY:KIND) traded up 40% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 4th. One Kind Ads Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kind Ads Token has a total market capitalization of $109,202.75 and approximately $30.00 worth of Kind Ads Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Kind Ads Token has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00050036 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.24 or 0.00250890 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00012168 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.70 or 0.00098107 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000436 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Kind Ads Token

Kind Ads Token (KIND) is a coin. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Kind Ads Token’s total supply is 61,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,246,693 coins. The Reddit community for Kind Ads Token is /r/KindAds and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kind Ads Token’s official website is kindads.io . Kind Ads Token’s official Twitter account is @KindAdsNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Leadchain Foundation is launching the Kind Ads Protocol, an Ethereum-based trust protocol that improves how publishers and advertisers engage online. KIND is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Kind Ads ecosystem. “

Kind Ads Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kind Ads Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kind Ads Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kind Ads Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

