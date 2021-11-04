Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.55. Kingsway Financial Services shares last traded at $5.55, with a volume of 31,949 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.10 million for the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a positive return on equity of 20.59%.

In other news, Director Joseph Stilwell bought 8,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $45,651.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders acquired a total of 67,967 shares of company stock worth $361,485 over the last quarter. 49.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KFS. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 348.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 338,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 262,884 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 406,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC raised its stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 6,799,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,999,000 after acquiring an additional 395,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

Kingsway Financial Services Company Profile (NYSE:KFS)

Kingsway Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment provides after-market vehicle protection services distributed by credit unions.

