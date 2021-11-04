Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Shares Gap Down to $15.06

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.06, but opened at $14.02. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $14.97, with a volume of 3,939 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of -0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.07.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.21. Sell-side analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KNSA. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 2,507.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 34,276 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 422,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,828,000 after buying an additional 44,427 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 218.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 238,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after buying an additional 163,191 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 180.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.

