Kinneret Advisory LLC Invests $485,000 in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Kinneret Advisory LLC purchased a new position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIG traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,371,279. The stock has a market cap of $51.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.28 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.13.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. American International Group had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.56 billion. Research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

American International Group announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AIG shares. TheStreet raised shares of American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.15.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

