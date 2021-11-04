Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Director Barry E. Davis Acquires 10,000 Shares

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Director Barry E. Davis purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.88 per share, for a total transaction of $528,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

KEX stock opened at $57.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Kirby Co. has a 12-month low of $38.12 and a 12-month high of $70.60. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -14.65, a PEG ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.50.

Get Kirby alerts:

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Kirby had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $598.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Kirby from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kirby in a report on Sunday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEX. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its holdings in Kirby by 63.8% in the third quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 26,137 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 10,185 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Kirby by 48.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,813 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 9,715 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in Kirby by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 15,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Kirby by 125.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,403 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.