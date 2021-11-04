Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 809,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,007 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $31,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KL. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,672,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683,267 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 210.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,194,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164,319 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,027,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,239,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,883,000 after buying an additional 722,316 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,223,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,620,000 after buying an additional 434,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$52.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.97.

NYSE:KL opened at $41.61 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.32. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.63. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 52 week low of $31.72 and a 52 week high of $50.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is 21.99%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

