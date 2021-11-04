KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

KKR & Co. Inc. has decreased its dividend by 20.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. KKR & Co. Inc. has a payout ratio of 15.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect KKR & Co. Inc. to earn $3.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.7%.

NYSE KKR traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,242,160. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.32 and a 12 month high of $83.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.61. The company has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 44.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $419,500,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

