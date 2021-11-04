KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lowered its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) by 28.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,250,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,750,000 shares during the period. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust comprises approximately 1.3% of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. owned approximately 0.26% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust worth $308,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KREF. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,494,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,844,000 after acquiring an additional 26,527 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,836,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,987,000 after purchasing an additional 726,411 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,382,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,528,000 after purchasing an additional 22,227 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,111,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,524,000 after purchasing an additional 63,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 817,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,688,000 after purchasing an additional 61,530 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KREF. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.91 price objective (down from $21.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.08.

Shares of NYSE KREF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 610 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,356. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.24 and a 1-year high of $23.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 540.30 and a current ratio of 540.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.69.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 51.29% and a return on equity of 11.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.21%.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

