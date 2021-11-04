Kleros Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.32 Million (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. Kleros has a total market cap of $83.84 million and approximately $2.32 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kleros coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000219 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Kleros has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kleros alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00012489 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00003964 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005099 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $305.14 or 0.00491774 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Kleros

Kleros (CRYPTO:PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 618,100,316 coins. Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kleros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kleros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.