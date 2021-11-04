Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Buys New Stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 103,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNRH. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at $33,730,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth $20,538,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth $18,964,000. Finepoint Capital LP acquired a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter worth $18,418,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth $17,010,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNRH traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.81. The company had a trading volume of 205,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,422. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.73. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

