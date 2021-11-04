Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Has $2.27 Million Position in KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its position in KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ) by 411.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 230,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,231 shares during the quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.’s holdings in KINS Technology Group were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KINS Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in KINS Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in KINS Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in KINS Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in KINS Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 61.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KINZ traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $9.98. 3,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,934. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.93. KINS Technology Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $10.49.

KINS Technology Group Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. KINS Technology Group Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

