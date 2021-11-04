Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Invests $1.49 Million in Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 151,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. owned approximately 0.61% of Recharge Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Recharge Acquisition by 276.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Recharge Acquisition by 8.1% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 45,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Recharge Acquisition by 11,232.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 6,290 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Recharge Acquisition during the first quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Recharge Acquisition by 4.3% during the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 350,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Recharge Acquisition alerts:

RCHG remained flat at $$9.90 during trading on Thursday. 132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,586. Recharge Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.86.

Recharge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was icorporated in 2020 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Recharge Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recharge Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.