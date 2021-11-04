Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Invests $573,000 in Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 58,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARBG. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aequi Acquisition during the first quarter worth $97,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Aequi Acquisition during the first quarter worth $504,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Aequi Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,804,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Aequi Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $579,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in Aequi Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $6,433,000. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARBG traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.79. The company had a trading volume of 83,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,620. Aequi Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.43 and a one year high of $10.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.74.

Aequi Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

