Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Sells 1,337,215 Shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lowered its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 64.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 727,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,337,215 shares during the quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. owned approximately 0.46% of MGM Growth Properties worth $26,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,724,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,124,000 after purchasing an additional 429,853 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,995,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,559,000 after acquiring an additional 533,977 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,700,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,751,000 after acquiring an additional 145,877 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,927,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,451,000 after acquiring an additional 908,750 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,633,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,055,000 after buying an additional 175,802 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MGM Growth Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.83.

Shares of NYSE:MGP traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.21. The stock had a trading volume of 5,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,208. The company has a current ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.25. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 12 month low of $27.29 and a 12 month high of $43.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.81.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 24.23%. On average, research analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is 92.04%.

MGM Growth Properties Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

