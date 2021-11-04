Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.150-$4.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.47 billion-$2.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.43 billion.Kontoor Brands also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.15-4.20 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:KTB traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.45. 20,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,790. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. Kontoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $33.07 and a fifty-two week high of $69.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.25. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 257.55%. The firm had revenue of $652.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.30%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.17.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kontoor Brands stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 129.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 450,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,019 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.78% of Kontoor Brands worth $25,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

