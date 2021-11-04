Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.12 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.72 billion.Koppers also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.120-$4.120 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koppers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Koppers presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.60.

Shares of Koppers stock traded down $4.31 on Thursday, hitting $32.74. The stock had a trading volume of 7,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,311. Koppers has a twelve month low of $22.79 and a twelve month high of $39.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $698.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 2.02.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $441.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.23 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Koppers will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Koppers stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 49,280 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.54% of Koppers worth $3,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

