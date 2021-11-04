Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Shares Down 6.8%

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) shares dropped 6.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.36 and last traded at $21.69. Approximately 14,428 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 683,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.28.

KTOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.88 and a 200-day moving average of $24.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56 and a beta of 0.73.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $205.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.47 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $260,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $155,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,984 shares of company stock worth $2,265,281. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,345,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $237,767,000 after buying an additional 3,103,696 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,729,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,738,000 after buying an additional 345,544 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,155,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,366,000 after buying an additional 778,794 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,095,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $116,676,000 after buying an additional 137,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,754,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $83,774,000 after buying an additional 1,261,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

