Kuvari Partners LLP Invests $15.26 Million in Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOAU)

Kuvari Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOAU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,525,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,256,000. Tio Tech A makes up approximately 6.0% of Kuvari Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TIOAU. Steadview Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tio Tech A in the second quarter valued at $20,000,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Tio Tech A during the second quarter valued at $10,243,000. Bracebridge Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tio Tech A during the second quarter valued at $8,049,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tio Tech A during the second quarter valued at $5,115,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tio Tech A during the second quarter valued at $5,000,000.

Shares of Tio Tech A stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.00. 14,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,329. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average is $9.97. Tio Tech A has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.80.

Tio Tech A intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Berlin, Germany.

