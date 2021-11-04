Kylin Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,130,000 Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG)

Kylin Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,091,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLGG. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Super League Gaming by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super League Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Super League Gaming by 328.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Super League Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Super League Gaming by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 37,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 14,405 shares in the last quarter. 51.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on SLGG shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Super League Gaming in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Super League Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

In related news, insider Matthew Evan Edelman purchased 10,000 shares of Super League Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark Jung acquired 16,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $49,951.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 26,760 shares of company stock worth $84,809 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Super League Gaming stock opened at $3.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.33. Super League Gaming, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $11.20.

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 million. On average, analysts expect that Super League Gaming, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Super League Gaming, Inc engages in the provision of an amateur E-sports community and cloud-based content platform gaming services. It offers theater gaming, cloud, and team gaming services. The company was founded by John C. Miller, David Steigelfest, and Brett Morris on October 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

