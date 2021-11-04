Kylin Management LLC Invests $27.80 Million in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Kylin Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 620,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,801,000. Canadian Solar makes up about 2.5% of Kylin Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Kylin Management LLC owned 1.03% of Canadian Solar at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 16,730 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 35,525 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. 53.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSIQ. UBS Group downgraded Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on Canadian Solar from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Canadian Solar from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Solar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.10.

CSIQ stock opened at $39.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.40 and a 52-week high of $67.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.85, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.47.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.49. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSIQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.