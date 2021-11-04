Kylin Management LLC Makes New Investment in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

Kylin Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,750,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $18,830,000. Hersha Hospitality Trust accounts for 1.7% of Kylin Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 17,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.96 price target (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.85.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, Director Michael A. Leven sold 10,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total value of $94,234.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust stock opened at $10.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.04. The company has a market capitalization of $414.03 million, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.86 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.55). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.42% and a negative net margin of 30.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

