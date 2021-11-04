Kylin Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,130,000 Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG)

Kylin Management LLC purchased a new stake in Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,091,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Super League Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Super League Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Super League Gaming by 328.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Super League Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Super League Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. 51.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLGG opened at $3.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.33. Super League Gaming, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $11.20. The firm has a market cap of $116.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.33.

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Super League Gaming, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Super League Gaming news, insider Matthew Evan Edelman acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Jung acquired 16,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $49,951.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 26,760 shares of company stock worth $84,809. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SLGG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Super League Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Super League Gaming in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Super League Gaming, Inc engages in the provision of an amateur E-sports community and cloud-based content platform gaming services. It offers theater gaming, cloud, and team gaming services. The company was founded by John C. Miller, David Steigelfest, and Brett Morris on October 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

