Kylin Management LLC Takes Position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Kylin Management LLC acquired a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,330,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,683,000. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt makes up 1.3% of Kylin Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Kylin Management LLC owned about 1.04% of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 195.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 34,681 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 11.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,940,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,786,000 after buying an additional 194,380 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 2,921.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 11,717 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 121.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 142,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 78,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the first quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HMHC opened at $13.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.28. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.64 and its 200 day moving average is $11.74.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.24. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 85.11% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $308.67 million for the quarter.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.

