Laffer Tengler Investments Acquires 2,963 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

Laffer Tengler Investments grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) by 4.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Laffer Tengler Investments’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 130.5% in the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 15,230 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $3,369,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 559.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 75,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after buying an additional 6,732 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLQD traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.39. 125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,019. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.67. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $51.28 and a 12-month high of $52.22.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%.

