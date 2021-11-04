Laffer Tengler Investments Acquires 5,916 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 275.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,060 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,916 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the second quarter valued at $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 203.2% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 32.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 991 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 29.6% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock traded up $3.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $115.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,563,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.57. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.57 and a twelve month high of $116.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.17 and a 200-day moving average of $86.29.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 59.21%.

FANG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.80.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

