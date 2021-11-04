Laffer Tengler Investments Acquires 996 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Laffer Tengler Investments raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,117,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 425.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 121,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,233,000 after buying an additional 98,606 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 43,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,300,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 778,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,570,000 after buying an additional 8,554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PNC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.03.

In other news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total transaction of $26,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total value of $648,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $747,904. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PNC traded down $3.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $209.14. 6,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,762,435. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $198.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.20 and a fifty-two week high of $217.60.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.62%.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

