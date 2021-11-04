Laffer Tengler Investments Boosts Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 190.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,018 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 19,696 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Corning were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 249.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,970,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $203,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548,969 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Corning by 347.7% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,648,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $115,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,360 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,871,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,392,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,737,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,868 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,346,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,263,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,400 shares during the period. 66.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.92.

In other news, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $602,898.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,361,833. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 7,466 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $306,628.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,628.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,724 shares of company stock worth $3,607,219. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

GLW stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.04. The stock had a trading volume of 9,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,348,530. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.11. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $32.91 and a 52-week high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Corning had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

