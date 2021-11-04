Laffer Tengler Investments Buys 2,384 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Laffer Tengler Investments grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 38.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Honeywell International by 2.5% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 58,476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 10.9% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 16,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,527,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 39.0% in the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 17,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,756,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $40,117,000. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $21,486,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.50.

In other news, CEO of Honeywell Connected Enterprise Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $1.10 on Thursday, hitting $223.90. The stock had a trading volume of 26,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,348. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $173.28 and a one year high of $236.86. The stock has a market cap of $154.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.19.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.39%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

