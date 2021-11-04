Laffer Tengler Investments Buys 2,985 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Laffer Tengler Investments raised its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 374.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in AutoNation were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AN. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AN. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoNation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.14.

Shares of AN stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $122.64. 3,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,573. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.43 and a 1 year high of $133.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.80.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.92. AutoNation had a return on equity of 41.00% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 16.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 25,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $2,945,140.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO James R. Bender sold 2,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $335,522.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,554.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,306,234 shares of company stock valued at $162,609,842. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

