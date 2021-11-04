Laffer Tengler Investments Lowers Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Laffer Tengler Investments lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,389 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JPM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.56.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded down $2.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $168.42. 139,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,429,813. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.93 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $503.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.05%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

