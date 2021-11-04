Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $476.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.95 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 20.20%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share.

LAMR stock traded down $2.66 on Thursday, hitting $118.84. 7,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,182. Lamar Advertising has a 1-year low of $66.78 and a 1-year high of $122.80. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.39 and a 200-day moving average of $108.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.43%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

