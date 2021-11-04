Lancashire’s (LRE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Lancashire (LON:LRE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 613 ($8.01) to GBX 662 ($8.65) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 871 ($11.38) to GBX 787 ($10.28) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 725 ($9.47) price target on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 915 ($11.95) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 810.67 ($10.59).

Shares of LON:LRE opened at GBX 506.50 ($6.62) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 601.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 634.03. Lancashire has a 52 week low of GBX 492.80 ($6.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 766 ($10.01). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95.

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

