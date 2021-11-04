Landbox (LAND) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $10,230.00

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 4th. Landbox has a total market capitalization of $259,730.07 and approximately $10,230.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Landbox has traded up 66.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Landbox coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.81 or 0.00087621 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.03 or 0.00074953 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.11 or 0.00101133 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,486.25 or 0.07304999 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,364.95 or 0.99921014 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00022345 BTC.

Landbox Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Landbox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Landbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Landbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

