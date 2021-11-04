LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Given a €75.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) has been given a €75.00 ($88.24) price target by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.97% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €72.21 ($84.96).

ETR:LXS opened at €59.54 ($70.05) on Thursday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €42.56 ($50.07) and a 52 week high of €67.38 ($79.27). The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €60.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is €60.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.21.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

