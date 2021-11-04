Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Has $68.66 Million Stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lessened its stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,450,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 104,735 shares during the period. Duke Realty accounts for 2.1% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned about 0.38% of Duke Realty worth $68,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Duke Realty by 0.3% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 70,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Duke Realty by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Duke Realty by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 0.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,225,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 1,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total value of $105,223.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $427,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Shares of Duke Realty stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,231. The company has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.56. Duke Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $37.54 and a 52 week high of $56.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $256.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.16 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 82.95%. Duke Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This is an increase from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.11%.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

