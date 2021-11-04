Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Raises Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned about 0.05% of Healthpeak Properties worth $9,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 23.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 70,123,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,742,000 after purchasing an additional 13,345,452 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the second quarter worth about $31,604,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,705,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,767,000 after purchasing an additional 791,919 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,494,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,736,000 after buying an additional 788,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 19.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,630,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,959,000 after purchasing an additional 751,367 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PEAK stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.05. The company had a trading volume of 36,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,220,840. The stock has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.63. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.93 and a 52-week high of $37.69.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEAK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.85.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

