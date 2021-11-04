Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Insider George Lewis Purchases 1,154 Shares

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) insider George Lewis purchased 1,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.79) per share, with a total value of £3,346.60 ($4,372.35).

Shares of LGEN stock opened at GBX 292.70 ($3.82) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 277.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 274.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 517.63. Legal & General Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 184.68 ($2.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 299.20 ($3.91). The company has a market capitalization of £17.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.72.

LGEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.12) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 254 ($3.32) to GBX 269 ($3.51) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 397 ($5.19) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 309.20 ($4.04).

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

