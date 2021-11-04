Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SQLV) Trading Down 0%

Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SQLV)’s share price was down 0% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $39.84 and last traded at $39.96. Approximately 6,978 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 274% from the average daily volume of 1,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.98.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.98.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.