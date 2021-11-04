Legion Partners Asset Management LLC Takes $94.59 Million Position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Legion Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,973,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,589,000. DigitalBridge Group accounts for about 19.0% of Legion Partners Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.43% of DigitalBridge Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth $37,000. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

DBRG traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.20. 49,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,271,571. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.53 and a fifty-two week high of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.60.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 56.14%. On average, equities research analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc bought 152,400 shares of DigitalBridge Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.47 per share, for a total transaction of $2,510,028.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought a total of 830,138 shares of company stock worth $13,654,290 in the last 90 days. 9.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

DigitalBridge Group Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG).

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.