Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF) shares rose 7.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $127.25 and last traded at $127.25. Approximately 10 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.06.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft from €115.00 ($135.29) to €120.00 ($141.18) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Get Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.07.

Lenzing AG engages in the production and marketing of botanic cellulose fibers. It operates through the following segments: Fibers, Lenzing Technik, and Other. The Fibers segment manufactures botanic cellulose fibers and markets them under the brands TENCEL, VEOCEL, and LENZING. The Lenzing Tenchnik segment operates in the field of mechanical and plant engineering and offers engineering services.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.