Leonard Green & Partners L.P. Purchases Shares of 116,666,507 Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Leonard Green & Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 116,666,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,211,829,000. Clarivate comprises 25.6% of Leonard Green & Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. owned approximately 18.19% of Clarivate as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Clarivate during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Clarivate during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Clarivate during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Clarivate during the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Clarivate during the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

NYSE:CLVT traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.66. The company had a trading volume of 10,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,069,654. Clarivate Plc has a 52-week low of $20.31 and a 52-week high of $34.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.28. The company has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of -148.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $442.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Clarivate Plc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

