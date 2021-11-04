Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $36.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Level One Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. Its product portfolio include lines of credit, term loans, leases, commercial mortgages, SBA loans, export-import financing, treasury management, private banking, personal savings, checking accounts and consumer loan. Level One Bancorp is based in Michigan. “

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on Level One Bancorp from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday.

LEVL opened at $35.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.81. Level One Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.75 and a 12-month high of $36.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $273.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.89.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. Level One Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 29.67%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Level One Bancorp will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Level One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEVL. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Level One Bancorp by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 344,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,871,000 after purchasing an additional 127,119 shares in the last quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Level One Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,415,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Level One Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,352,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Level One Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,637,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 520.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 48,063 shares in the last quarter. 40.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Level One Bancorp

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It offers commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans and consumer loans. The company was founded by Patrick J. Fehring in 2006 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

