LH Capital Markets LLC Acquires Shares of 3,000,000 Foresight Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FORE)

LH Capital Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foresight Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FORE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,670,000. Foresight Acquisition makes up about 6.8% of LH Capital Markets LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. LH Capital Markets LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Foresight Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Foresight Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Foresight Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foresight Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,956,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Foresight Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,612,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Foresight Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FORE remained flat at $$9.98 on Thursday. 27 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,426. Foresight Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $10.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.86.

Foresight Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the population health management business. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

