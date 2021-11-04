LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.750-$5.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.20 billion-$2.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.25 billion.LHC Group also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.450-$1.450 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:LHCG traded up $7.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.24. 695,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,563. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34. LHC Group has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $236.81.
LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $545.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LHC Group will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in LHC Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,117 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.34% of LHC Group worth $21,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About LHC Group
LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.
