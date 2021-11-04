LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.750-$5.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.20 billion-$2.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.25 billion.LHC Group also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.450-$1.450 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:LHCG traded up $7.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.24. 695,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,563. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34. LHC Group has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $236.81.

Get LHC Group alerts:

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $545.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LHC Group will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LHCG. Cowen lowered shares of LHC Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $209.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on LHC Group in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reduced their target price on LHC Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut LHC Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $245.00 to $207.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $189.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LHC Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,117 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.34% of LHC Group worth $21,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.