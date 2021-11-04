Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Li Auto Inc. is an innovator in energy vehicle market. The Company designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric SUVs. Li Auto Inc. is based in BEIJING, China. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LI. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.40 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.40 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Li Auto presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.79.

Li Auto stock opened at $30.96 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.73. Li Auto has a 1 year low of $15.98 and a 1 year high of $47.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.50 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.17.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $780.44 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Li Auto will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LI. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Li Auto by 1,031.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Li Auto in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Li Auto by 44.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in Li Auto by 295.8% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Li Auto in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 52.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

