LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.830-$0.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $225 million-$235 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $225 million.

LifeVantage stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,691. LifeVantage has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.50. The company has a market cap of $89.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.35.

Get LifeVantage alerts:

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. LifeVantage had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 40.23%. The business had revenue of $54.78 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LifeVantage will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in LifeVantage by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in LifeVantage by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LifeVantage by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 38,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.68% of the company’s stock.

About LifeVantage

LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for LifeVantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeVantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.