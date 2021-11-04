LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.830-$0.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $225 million-$235 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $225 million.
LifeVantage stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,691. LifeVantage has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.50. The company has a market cap of $89.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.35.
LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. LifeVantage had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 40.23%. The business had revenue of $54.78 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LifeVantage will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About LifeVantage
LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs.
