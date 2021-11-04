Light Street Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 56,025 HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Light Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 56,025 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $32,647,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of HubSpot as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 4,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in HubSpot by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on HUBS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $760.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $690.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $796.00 to $862.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $775.25.

HUBS stock traded up $37.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $814.62. The company had a trading volume of 12,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,338. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $723.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $619.13. The company has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -425.42 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $312.39 and a twelve month high of $839.77.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $640.00, for a total transaction of $384,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 9,327 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.85, for a total transaction of $6,079,804.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,728 shares of company stock valued at $24,147,918. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.